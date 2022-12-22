‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College

The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference.

On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football.

Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School

On National Signing Day for Division I football, Johnson announced he is going to a college in the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten Conference has a long history of producing All-Americans, All-Conference Selections, All-East Selections and many NFL players.

“Deondre Johnson is the true definition of success. I have witnessed his growth, maturity and drive as a student-athlete and it has been remarkable to watch. His commitment to being a role model in the Newburgh Community in and outside of school is outstanding," NFA School Counselor Lakeya Stukes said.

"Best Football Player" In Newburgh History

Johnson is a multi-sport varsity athlete. He started playing varsity football as a freshman helping the Goldbacks win multiple Section 9 championships and reach the New York State Championship game this season.

Johnson is ranked second on 247 Sports 2023 Top Football Recruit in New York list.

"Deondre is the best football player to ever wear our Blue and Gold block N, at 6'8, 200 pounds he dominated the game and led his teammates to multiple Section 9 Titles and a NYS Class AA State Championship appearance. He is a leader and a generational talent and will be surely missed," NFA Football Head Coach Bill Bianco stated.

Johnson was named the Section 9 football player of the year for the past two seasons. He was also named to the All-State Team, leading NFA as a Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Punter, and more recently wildcat quarterback.

"Generational" Newburgh, New York Talent Heading To Rutgers

Deondre was joined by his family, friends, coaches and teammates from the Newburgh community on Wednesday when he officially signed to play college football at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

"He continues to amaze us at NFA West - we love him and couldn’t be prouder of all that he has accomplished and will accomplish in the future.” NFA West Campus assistant principal Ebony Clark stated. “I have witnessed Deondre’s tremendous growth on and off the field. He has become more focused academically and maintains a good standing in the community."

