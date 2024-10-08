Was New Paltz’s Pizza Scene Better 30 Years Ago?

In my latest pursuit of finding content that may be interesting to the people of the Hudson Valley, I discovered quite the gem.

The video is episode 23 of "Eye on New Paltz." Created by students at SUNY New Paltz back in 1993, the video shares insights on campus construction, different art and music events going on at the time, and even has a segment on the best pizza in town.

With so many businesses and restaurants in New Paltz changing as of late, the pizza scene in New Paltz has changed quite a bit in the last 365 days alone, nonetheless over the last 30 years.

So, whether you're a long-time New Paltz resident or New Paltz alum, let's do a quick pizza assessment.

New Paltz's Pizza Options in 1993

Here were some of the pizzerias up for discussion back in 1993 for the best pizza in town.

Patsy's Pizza

Patsy's Pizza New Paltz Eye on New Paltz YouTube loading...

The hosts enjoyed their slices from Patsy's, notably the amount of cheese on their pizzas. They did concur that it was a great spot to bring a date and just by looking at the b-roll from the inside of this place, I see why.

My Hero Pizzeria Sub Shop

The former My Hero now serves as Ipho, a Vietnamese pho spot. But here's what it looked like before the orange awning and murals.

My Hero Pizza New Paltz Google Maps loading...

It was only in 2016 that the building came to be what it is today. In fact, you can still read about My Hero on Yelp.

While more recent comments on the place seemed to sour as the spot came to its demise, the 1993 review of My Hero was glowing by the Eye on New Paltz hosts.

Capri Pizza

Here's a view of the interior of Capri Pizza to jog the memory:

Capri Pizza in New Paltz Eye on New Paltz YouTube loading...

The spot was supposedly quite the go-to for many students due to how close it was to campus. They highlighted the fact that Capri Pizza had some of the best crust in town.

Conca D'oro

In the background, you can see the old Conca D'oro restaurant sign.

Conca D'oro Restaurant in New Paltz Eye on New Paltz via YouTube loading...

In the video, one of the hosts even branded the spot as the best pizza in town at the time. The restaurant had stood open for an impressive 21 years before succumbing to an oversaturated pizza market and rising costs.

We found a post from 2015 yearning for Conca D'oro's "sublime shrimp-and-garlic pizza."

Village Pizza

Yep, that Village Pizza.

Village Pizza New Paltz Eye on New Paltz YouTube loading...

Looking at the footage captured in 1993 of Village Pizza, it seemed like many elements carried through to 2024. The duo commented on the 50s ambiance of the pizza joint and noted they loved the sauce on their slices.

Gourmet Pizza

Gourmet Pizza New Paltz Eye on New Paltz Youtube loading...

It may be safe to say that Gourmet Pizza is a pillar of the SUNY New Paltz student experience. Just as they said in their review back in 1993, it remains to be one of the most popular late-night spots for students after a night out on the town.

Current Pizza Spots in New Paltz

Gourmet Pizza, Village Pizza, and My Hero are 3 spots that current New Paltz residents may recognize the most. While My Hero closed almost a decade ago at this point, Village Pizza is the most recent to shudder.

New Paltz lost 2 pizza spots this year. Before the fall of Village Pizza came the demise of Best Pizza, formerly known as Flames, former formerly known as Paveses, former former formerly known as Fat Bob's.

The spot has held a pizzeria for quite a while and while many are betting to see yet another pizza spot take Best Pizza's place, there are tons of rumors around town of what it might actually become.

So, after those two closures, New Paltz is left with a few options for pizza.

APizza!

Apizza! is known in town for its fresh, coal-fired brick oven pizza. Apizza! does offer more than just pizza like pasta specials, tasty appetizers and drinks. It's a great option for delicious pizza but is more of a sit-down experience. They do offer takeout, just not by the slice.

Pasquale's Restaurant & Pizza

Pasquale's is much more of that half pizzeria, half dining area feel. I've personally only got items that were not pizza at this spot like spaghetti and garlic knots, but I recall them being tasty. It's a bit of a hike for students to get to, but it's another pizza option in town.

Pasquale's New Paltz Google Maps loading...

La Bella Pizza Bistro

La Bella is similar in that it has the half pizzeria, half dining area situation. They have a lot of different specialty slices and tend to have a lot of different events going on like their recent Golden Girls Murder Mystery show and live Italian music.

Rocco's Pizzeria

Rocco's is a classic pizzeria. They've got all your staples from classic pizzas, calzones, garlic knots, and sodas and are usually pretty quick to get your food ready to go. It's also a bit far for a student walking from campus, but it's usually worth the trip.

Rocco's Pizzeria in New Paltz Google Maps loading...

Gourmet Pizza

Gourmet Pizza is a dorm-hold name among students at New Paltz. With its close proximity to campus and late-night hours, you'll often see a line out the door on any given weekend night. It now stands as the longest-running, currently open pizzeria in New Paltz.

Gourmet Pizza in New Paltz Google Maps loading...

Whether you're a current New Paltz resident or a former student, let us know which currently open or former pizzeria stands supreme in your mind. We love to look back, remember, and celebrate the local eateries where many fond memories are stored.

See the rest of the Eye on New Paltz pizza commentary here:



