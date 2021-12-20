Is This the Best Place to Grab a Pint in Dutchess County, NY?

With the mask mandates on and off again throughout New York State, have you just wanted to meet up with your friends and grab a beer? How long has it been since you have been able to do that? You know what we mean? Since you can just kick back and relax, grab a beer? So, where is the best place(s) in Dutchess County to grab a pint and catch up?

Here are a few that were submitted as being 'peoples favorites in Dutchess County.' All of the places listed below serve beer (which is important for a beer list) and food. Sounds like a great plan. You meet up for a beer and a burger or some wings, and get to catch up with someone you haven't seen in awhile.

Millhouse Brewing Company, Mill St, Poughkeepsie

Kroeg, Rhinebeck

Melzingah Tap House, Beacon

Schatzi's Pub, Main St, Poughkeepsie

Zeus Brewing, Poughkeepsie

Erin O'Neils, Water St, Poughkeepsie

Dutchess Bier Cafe, Fishkill

Industrial Arts Brewing, Beacon

Sloop Brewing, Hopewell Junction

Blue Collar Brewing, Poughkeepsie

While the list above has quite a few great places, by no means is it all encompassing. If there is a place that you should feel should be on the list, reach out and let us know if your 'favorite' is not included, maybe we can add it to the list.

