‘Best Chef in Hudson Valley’ To Compete on Food Network

A chef who was recently named the best chef in the Hudson Valley is going battle on the Food Network's Chopped.

Frank Camey was a part of the Heritage Food and Drink opening team and soon became the Wappingers Falls company's executive chef. In 2019, he was named Best Chef in the Hudson Valley by Hudson Valley Magazine.

Last year, he left his award-winning job and opened up his own sandwich shop. Sadly, just a few months after opening Mario's Sandwich Company in the Village of Wappingers Falls the business was completely destroyed by fire.

Last week, Heritage Food and Drink announced Camey was rehired as executive chef.

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., Camey will compete on the Food Network's hit show, Chopped, according to Heritage Food and Drink.

Each episode features four chefs competing to prepare a three-course meal, but each round, the chefs must use all the ingredients the show provides them, no matter how odd the ingredients are.

According to the Food Network, Tuesday's episode features "Four chefs who specialize in cooking lighter, healthier fare are challenged to make delicious, lean dishes in the Chopped kitchen. Low-calorie chips and some leafy greens inspire creativity in the first round. After opening the entree basket, the chefs are left pondering whether avocado-free guacamole is yucky or yummy. Finally, light desserts are a tall order, and the remaining chefs try to measure up."

If you miss the episode on Tuesday at 9 p.m., it's reairing at midnight on Wednesday, Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 27 at 3 a.m.