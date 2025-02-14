Special Passport Issued for Hudson Valley, NY: How to Get Yours

Even the most seasoned traveler may be unaware that there's a new travel document available for Hudson Valley residents that will open up a world of new experiences.

As someone who loves to travel, I make sure to keep all of my paperwork up to date. Whether it's my passport, enhanced license or Global Entry and TSA Precheck status, I like to know that I'm prepared for any adventure that may await.

I was excited to find out that there's a new travel document that has become available to Hudson Valley residents that is the key to unlocking some undiscovered areas right in my own backyard. And the best part is that there is no fee involved.

Wappingers Passport Debuts For 150th Anniversary

As a part of the Town of Wappinger's 150th anniversary, the recreation department has created The Wappinger Passport. The travel document is available at Wappinger Town Hall and Grinnell Library and can be used to discover some of the many local landmarks, attractions and sights that many people never even knew existed.

Every time you reach another destination in the passport, you'll receive a stamp to commemorate your visit. Locations in the passport include parks like Brexel-Schlathaus Park, Castle Point Park, Reese Park Nature Preserve and Quiet Acres Park as well as other local areas of interest. In all, there are over 20 stamps available.

A full list of locations as well as directions on where to get your stamp at each of them is available from the Town of Wappinger Recreation Department. Additional stamps will also be given out at specific recreation events.

