The owner of a blue truck who has been reportedly targeting women has finally been identified, much to the relief of people in Dutchess County.

On Wednesday the Wappingers Central School District distributed an alert to the community about a suspicious vehicle that had been reported in the Town of Wappinger.

According to multiple reports, a man driving a blue Nissan Frontier pick-up truck had been seen targeting women who were standing outside and alone. Witnesses claim the driver would pull up in his truck and attempt to engage the women in conversation. Those involved in the incidents say the man wasn't "overly aggressive" about pursuing any specific individual, but the behavior was continuous.

The man in the mysterious blue truck was seen stopping and trying to engage with single women so frequently that it raised serious concerns. As a result, there had been multiple reports made to the police about the suspicious man. On Wednesday, the truck was spotted approaching women again in the area of Pine Ridge Drive and Dorothy Lane in the Town of Wappinger.

Mystery of Wappingers Blue Truck Solved, More Questions Left Unanswered

Late Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department announced that they had located the individual and the mysterious blue truck. No details about the person or an explanation of their behavior were given, but police said the investigation has been officially closed.

It's unclear why the man was pursuing women and attempting to engage with them. Police didn't say whether the person was accused of similar behavior before or is suspected to be dangerous. Wappingers Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dwight Bonk, thanked the Sheriff's Department for their swift action in resolving the issue.

