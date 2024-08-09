Top 5 Fast Guide to the Poughkeepsie Drinking Scene

When it comes to grabbing drinks around the Hudson Valley, certain areas have more of a reputation than others.

If you were to ask any frequent tourists to the Hudson Valley or recent city transplants, most would probably tell you that Beacon is the best place to grab drinks in the Hudson Valley. To be fair, Beacon has a ton of bars and great restaurants all on one giant Main Street, so it makes a lot of sense that people gravitate toward that area.

However, there are a couple of underrated bar and restaurant scenes in other parts of the Hudson Valley.

Underrated Dining Scenes in the Hudson Valley

Recently, Newburgh has been growing in popularity when it comes to going out for food or a drink. With many locations right along the waterfront, directly across the water from Beacon, Newburgh serves stunning mountain views with great food.

Underrated Drinking Scenes in the Hudson Valley

Outside of just underrated places to get food, there are a number of bars in other areas outside of Beacon that deserve some love.

One of those places is Poughkeepsie!

Now, most people coming to visit the Hudson Valley may not consider stopping in Poughkeepsie. But even Hudson Valley residents need som new places to try every now and again.

If you're tired of the same old bar scene, here are some recommendations of places to try out the next time you're in the Poughkeepsie area!