Comedian Faces Backlash Over Tasteless Renee Good Joke in Poughkeepsie

Comedian Ben Bankas faces backlash including canceled shows after terrible joke at popular Poughkeepsie comedy club.

Ben Bankas is a Toronto-born stand-up comedian based in Austin, Texas, known for performing in clubs across North America and featuring on platforms like Fox News and InfoWars. He has released four full-length YouTube comedy specials, hosts the "Bankas Podcast," and gained a following on Instagram.

A viral clip surfaced of the comedian joking about the death of Renee Good at a show in Poughkeepsie. The comedian is now facing backlash including canceled shows.

Good, 37, was fatally shot in the driver's seat of her SUV during an encounter with Jonathon Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer, in a residential part of Minneapolis on Jan. 7. The shooting followed the deployment of thousands of immigration officers to the Twin Cities.

The viral clip from Ben Bankas recorded recently at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie has gained national attention. People reported that Bankas shared a clip from the show in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., several days after Good, a mom of three, was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 with the video viewed over eight million times as of Jan. 31.

A comedy club in Minnesota canceled six sold-out shows from Bankas following the viral video and publicity that it has caused. The owner of the comedy club in St. Paul where the upcoming shows were booked reportedly canceled them over safety concerns for audiences and staff, according to an e-mail sent to People.

“After discussions with, and concern from, public authorities, legal counsel and staff, combined with heightened threats, increasing media attention and civil disorder we have determined the risks and related liabilities cannot be overcome”

It is also said that Bankas expects to be paid for the canceled shows. Creative Artist Agency (CAA), who represents the comedian, is insisting that the club fully compensate Bankas for the canceled shows due to the fact that he was willing to perform. See the viral clip below. from Poughkeepsie below. *WARNING: OFFENSIVE CONTENT

