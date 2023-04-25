Beloved NY Yankees Star Sets Hudson Valley Return

Bernie Williams will visit Dutchess County in June.

He's one of the most beloved of the NY Yankees stars, and Bernie Williams will be coming back to the area with a date scheduled for June.

Bernie Williams played his entire professional baseball career in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees from 1991 through 2006. Williams was a member of four World Series championship teams with the Yankees and ended his career with a .297 batting average, 287 home runs, 1,257 RBIs, 1,366 runs scored, 449 doubles, and a .990 fielding percentage. Regarded as one of the greatest switch-hitting center fielders in history, the team honored him by retiring his number 51 uniform and dedicating a plaque to him in Monument Park in May of 2015.

The Music Side of Bernie Williams

On the music side of Bernie Williams, the Yankees star is a classically trained guitarist with jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin influences. He signed to Paul McCartney's publishing company MPL Communications and released his debut album The Journey Within in 2003. A second album entitled Moving Forward was released in 2009, for which he was nominated for a Latin Grammy for "Best Instrumental Album".

Bernie Williams Appearing at Millbrook Winery

Bernie Williams and his "Band of Friends" will open the 2023 Jazz in the Vineyard season Concert will at the beautiful Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY on Saturday night, June 17 at 7 pm. Get tickets and info here. One of the most popular of Hudson Valley wineries, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery made our list of the Top 5 Wineries in the Hudson Valley to celebrate National Wine Day.

Check out Bernie Williams and his band performing on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson back in 2009 below.