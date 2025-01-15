Historic Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale After Two Decades

A married couple who runs one of the most beautiful and historic restaurants in the Hudson Valley is putting their business on the market after 20 years.

While there's been a lot of chatter about some of the newer restaurants that have recently opened throughout the Hudson Valley, there are some eateries that residents have been visiting for generations that are still at the top of their game. Sadly, we're seeing more and more of these long-time restaurants being sold after their owners have either decided to retire or have just become tired of the challenges that come with running a business in the post-COVID world.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Has a Rich History

This week, one of Dutchess County's most elegant eateries was put up for sale. Charlotte's in Millbrook has been welcoming guests to its historic house and grounds since 2006. Before that, the 19th-century building was home to Allyn's which was a fixture in the community since the late 1980s.

The restaurant started out as a congregational church, became a livestock auction house and even once served as a summer opera house. In the 1970s, the building on Route 44 in Millbrook was converted into a restaurant called the Silver Horn. After that, it briefly became El Borracho before it was reimagined as Allyn's.

After purchasing Allyn's in 2006, owners Alicia and Mikael Moller lovingly decorated the restaurant with stunning murals and expanded its beautiful outdoor garden area. Since then, Charlotte's has become a destination for special occasions, events and romantic dinners.

Charlotte's in Millbrook Goes Up For Sale

According to the property listing, Charlotte's comes with a three-bedroom apartment with a private outdoor deck overlooking the picturesque property. The almost 10,000-square-foot restaurant and two acres of land are being offered by Sotheby's for $1.5 million.

