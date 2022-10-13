The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November

The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer.

I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event was all about until I read the event waiver that every runner has to read, sign and agree to adhere to while they participate in this one-mile run.

What is a Beer Mile?

It is clear from the name of the event that it involves running and beer but what is not clear is how the beer plays a part. However, once you dive into the waiver you begin to see how what seems like an easy thing to do could become a real challenge.

The breakdown for this race that includes beer is pretty simple. The waiver from the Eastern Dutchess Road Runners Club says that basically, you will be drinking beer while running a mile. This is a "Bring Your Own Beer" event which has guidelines to dictating what beer you can bring that day to Lakeside Park in Pawling, New York.

When is the Beer Mile in Pawling, NY?

The event takes about 2 hours and starts at 1 PM. It is free and open to everyone. Registration is required on or before November 19th, 2022. You can not sign up on the day of the race. The Actual race is the next day November 20th, 2022, and happens rain or shine.