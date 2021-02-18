Beer Honoring Local Police Department to Be Released on Thursday

A beer brewed to commemorate an officer who lost his life in the line of duty will benefit other Hudson Valley officers and their families.

On Thursday at 2pm Zeus Brewing Company in the City of Poughkeepsie will release PK's Finest, a beer inspired by fallen detective, John Falcone. Ten years ago this week, Falcone was killed in the line of duty while trying to subdue a suspect who had just shot his wife. While putting his life on the line, Falcone was also able to save the couple's child, who was in the car at the time of the incident.

According to Jeremy Phillips from Zeus Brewing Company, the beer has been planned with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department since last year. Phillips says he had the police choose the beer and what charity a portion of the proceeds would be donated to. They settled on a hazy pale ale and the DC 10-13 Foundation.

Zeus Brewing Company got involved with the beer because of a close connection with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Phillips says the tragedy hit pretty close to home for him.

I had several friends working in the department that day 10 years ago. I remember texting all of them to see if they were ok. This collaboration is a reminder that every day, our first responders go to work and put their lives on the line for our safety.

Customers can purchase PK's Finest starting at 2pm. Regardless of the snow, Phillips says they will remain open. Orders will be limited to one case, but because only a limited amount of the beer has been brewed, that number may go down to three four-packs if there is a rush of customers. Supplies are not expected to last through the weekend.

Zeus Brewing Company

PK's Finest has a slightly milder hop profile, making it a bit more approachable than an average IPA. The suspended yeast packs a bit more flavor into the beer, making the drinking experience pretty unique. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the 10-13 Foundation. Code 10-13 means “officer down, needs assistance.” This charitable organization was established to offer financial aid and assistance to members of law enforcement and their families who may be suffering financial hardship or illness