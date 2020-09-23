Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Close Six New York Stores

Popular retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they'll be closing six New York locations by the end of the year. Their two Hudson Valley locations are safe for now.

A total of 63 stores will be shuttered this year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by the pandemic. In July USA Today reported that Bed Bath & Beyond would close approximately 200 stores over the next two years so more closings are coming in time.

The company was founded in the early 70s in New Jersey and has more than 1,400 stores across the country including Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values, and Buybuy Baby locations.

According to USA Today, here's a look at the New York locations slated to close. Let's hope the Hudson Valley isn't next on the list. As far as those coupons you may have saved up, they can be used until any liquidation sales begin.