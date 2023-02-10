Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley.

Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.

Bed Bath & Beyond's Newburgh, NY location will soon be closing (Google) Bed Bath & Beyond's Newburgh, NY location will soon be closing (Google) loading...

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing in Newburgh, NY

The first surprise closing is in Newburgh, NY. The store survived the changes announced in 2022 as well as the updated list released in January, leading many consumers to believe that at least one store west of the Hudson River would remain open in the area. The location at 1399 Route #300 in Newburgh, NY, however, is now set to close. The same is true for the last remaining Dutchess County location.

Bed Bath & Beyond's Poughkeepsie, NY location will soon be closing as well (Google) Bed Bath & Beyond's Poughkeepsie, NY location will soon be closing as well (Google) loading...

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing in Poughkeepsie, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond's location in Poughkeepsie is now planning on closing as well. The location at 2020 South Road in Poughkeepsie, NY is the final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the area and will mark the end of the brand's presence in the Hudson Valley. They are just two of the recently announced 150 additional store closures across the country.

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY (& Beyond)

The store eliminations come as the company tries to avoid filing for bankruptcy. When all is said and done, 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will still stand, although as this recent announcement suggests, that number could change at any time. Find the full list of newly closing stores here.

Sayonara, Bed Bath & Beyond. Customers are urged to use any gift cards and coupons in their possession as soon as possible, as some will not be able to be spent on last-minute liquidation items.

