Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023.

As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.

Bed Bath & Beyond is an American chain retail store that was founded in 1971 and operates many stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is counted among the Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000. The company's headquarters is in Union, NJ. Since the liquidation of the retail chain Linens 'n Things in 2008, Bed Bath & Beyond has had several major retail competitors, including Walmart, Target and JCPenney.

It was announced back in September that the superstore would be closing its Middletown, NY location as part of its plan to close 150 store locations, and now we can add yet another Hudson Valley store to the list. Three Bed Bath and Beyond Hudson Valley locations remain; Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston. Which one is going?

Which Hudson Valley Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Closing?

According to The Daily Freeman, the latest longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond store that will be permanently closing is the store in Kingston, NY (Ulster County) located at 1187 Ulster Ave. An exact date was not given, but it is expected to b closed in the next couple of months, early 2023.

The Daily Freeman shared these remarks from a representative:

“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh as well as online.”