Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are.

Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.

Hudson Valley shoppers were relieved that their local Bed Bath & Beyond stores were spared from the closure but apparently, that's no longer the case.

Store closing in Mid-Hudson Valley

There are four Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Mid Hudson Region. Stores in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown and Poughkeepsie have been supplying local residents with towels, bedding, kitchen appliances and other home necessities for decades.

The store's famous direct-mail coupons have helped homeowners in the Hudson Valley purchase housewares while slashing 20% off the price. Ironically, the store has now announced that it is slashing 20% of its employees in an effort to keep the company from going bankrupt. Besides laying off workers, the store is also closing 150 locations including one right in our backyard.

First Hudson Valley Store to Close

This week employees at the Middletown Bed Bath & Beyond are making preparations for the location on Route 211 to close for good. A liquidation sale is currently underway that is aimed at getting rid of all inventory before the store is shuttered. A representative from the store in the Orange Plaza said that there is no set date for closure, but preparations are well underway.

What about the other Hudson Valley stores?

As of now, Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh are not publicly saying that they are closing. The stores were not on the list of locations marked for liquidation, but then again neither was the Middletown Bed Bath & Beyond. A store representative told us that the three remaining locations are not currently scheduled to close.

