New York State Bridge Authority Declares “Operation Osprey” a Success

Osprey nest recently built a top Bear Mountain Bridge by maintenance crew sees results with three baby chicks.

We reported back in April about the Bear Mountain Bridge Maintenance Crew fabricating an Osprey nest to the top of the bridge. Osprey visit the bridge regularly, and New York has made significant strides in osprey conservation. Efforts such as the installation of artificial nesting platforms and habitat restoration have helped boost osprey numbers. Today, New York hosts a healthy population of ospreys, and their return each spring is seen as a success story in wildlife conservation.

The Osprey would be persistent in attempting to build a nest on the top of the tower of the Bear Mountain Bridge, causing very large sticks and branches to fall onto the roadway. (Obviously a dangerous situation, causing the maintenance crew to have to climb up top and dismantle the nest if no eggs were laid).

In New York, ospreys are a common sight, especially during the warmer months. They typically nest along the state's rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, including the Hudson River, Long Island, and the Adirondack region. These birds of prey migrate to New York in the spring to breed and return south in the fall for the winter.

The New York State Bridge Authority took to social media, posting from their official Facebook page that the nest that was built by the maintenance crew (dubbed Operation Osprey) has been deemed a success as three chicks have hatched. They went on to share beautiful photos of the mother with the baby chicks.

Operation Osprey is a success! We have three chicks atop the Bear Mountain Bridge!

We're calling all photographers/videographers to capture any photos/videos you can of this massive mama & papa while they hunt in the Hudson. Please tag us! We will share it

Get our free mobile app

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments. Gallery Credit: CJ