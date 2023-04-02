Depending on how far up the Hudson River you live you may not have ever crossed the Bear Mountain Bridge. Growing up in Orange County and then later commuting to New York City I found myself crossing that bridge often.

I actually have a best friend whose mother lived in the toll house for the road that leads up the east side of the river to the Bear Mountain Bridge. Her Grandparents were actually the toll takers on the bridge long before EZPASS came to be. She and I both lamented when they tore down the old structure that you drove under when the Bear Mountain bridge went tollest like to other Hudson River Crossings.

Be Part of The Bear Mountain Bridge 100-Year Time Capsule

Now The Bear Mountain Bridge is getting ready to celebrate 100 years and the New York Bridge Authority is looking for items for a time capsule that they will be sealing up to celebrate the ridge turning 100 in 2024.

You are invited to submit a memory, story, or photo of your favorite experience on the Bear Mountain Bridge. Out of all the submissions 24 will be chosen to be included in the time capsule. Don't wait to get thinking the deadline for submissions is April 7, 2023.

The Bear Mountain Bridge is a historical icon within the Hudson Valley and the Bear Mountain State Park, preserving itself in the memories of those who have crossed it for the last 100 years. Now, the NYS Bridge Authority is asking YOU to be a part of the celebration of this 100-year-old landmark by sharing your favorite memory of the Bear Mountain Bridge (via NYSBA)

To submit your item for the time capsule use this form or link up throw the New York State Bridge Authority Facebook page.

