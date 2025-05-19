Beacon, NY Woman Accused of Driving Tesla Drunk With 3 Young Kids

A Beacon, New York woman is under arrest after police say she was drunk while behind the wheel of a Tesla while transporting three young children.

Traffic safety experts have been cautiously optimistic about the advent of self-driving cars. While the technology is still in its infancy, it promises to one day make driving less dangerous by taking human error out of the equation. A truly driverless car can make split-second adjustments to avoid collisions and allow its driver to focus attention on their laptop, watching television or even being completely drunk.

That day, however, is not here yet.

Beacon Woman Arrested for Allegedly Driving Tesla Drunk

On Friday, New York State Police pulled over a 2020 Tesla that was traveling on Route 9 in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson. Troopers say the vehicle had violated multiple traffic laws.

After making the traffic stop, police say they observed signs of intoxication from the driver, identified as Jennifer L. Moore from Beacon, New York. The 36-year-old woman was given a field sobriety test, which officers say she failed. During their investigation, police say they discovered that Moore was driving three children in the vehicle, aged one, two and 13.

Police did not say whether the vehicle was in supervised self-driving mode or not. The children were released to a sober third party and Moore was taken into custody. While being processed, the Beacon woman refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Leandra's Law Charges Filed Against Beacon, New York Woman

In addition to being charged with multiple traffic violations and Driving While Intoxicated, Moore is also facing three counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child/Passenger- Less than 16. The felony counts are a violation of Leandra's Law, which allows for first-time offenders to be punished by up to four years in state prison.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court this Wednesday morning to face the charges.

