Suspect Arrested After Months Long Failed Robbery Investigation in Westchester County

Back a few months ago in the Fall of 2025, law enforcement was required at a location in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, in Westchester County, following reports of an attempted robbery. Now nearly four months later, law enforcment has announced that a suspect has finally been arrested in connection to the incident.

Attempted Robbery in Croton-on-Hudson

The attempted robbery occurred back on September 25, 2025. On that day, Croton-on-Hudson Police were called to a residence located at 177 South Riverside Avenue, for the reported robbery. Upon their arrival to the, officers discovered a broken glass door at rear end of the building.

Police conducted their investigation and it was determined that despite the broken glass, the perpetrator was unable to gain access to the building. Following the fat fail of an attempt, the suspect then fled the scene. Detectives of the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department would pick up the investigation, and since then have worked to identify a suspect.

Croton-on-Hudson Robbery Suspect Arrested

This now leads us to present day, where just recently the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the failed robbery investigation.

According to the press release issued by the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department via Facebook and Instagram, the suspect was identified as 40-year old, Steven J. Cilento, of Montrose, NY. Detectives in their investigation utilized data from one of the villages license plate reading (LPR) cameras, in an attempt to establish a timeline of when the suspect entered and left the area.

Through usage of the LPR and other surveillance cameras, as well as assistance from the Yorktown Police Department, police were able to identify Cilento. Cilento was arrested by detectives on January 7, 2026, and charged with two counts of Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class E Felony), and one count of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (also Class E Felony).

Following his arrest and being charged, Cilento was arraigned in the Village Justice Court, and then transported to the Westchester County Jail.

