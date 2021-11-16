Beacon, New York is Popular, Here’s 8 Reasons Why

With donuts, coffee, restaurants, old-school video games, and some of the most confusing streets, Beacon has a little something for everyone.

When it comes time to pick a town in the Hudson Valley that you'd like to spend an afternoon just walking around, I think that Beacon is on the top of the list of towns that you could spend a whole day just walking around. If you need a starting place of things to check out next time you visit Beacon, we've come up with 8 reasons why we love everything about Beacon.

Donuts for Everyone

Who doesn't enjoy a specialty donut? The options when it comes to donuts in Beacon is one of the main reasons I love spending a day walking up and down Main street. My first stop would be at Glazed Over located at 315 Main Street for any of their donuts, my go-to is any donut covered in fruity pebbles cereal. After walking around a bit, my next stop would be Peaceful Provisions also on Main street. They feature all kinds of donut selections and offer vegan donuts as well.

Google Maps

Most One-Way Streets in Dutchess County

I'm unsure if this is fact or not, but I do know that Beacon does have a lot of one-ways and if you've ever tried to find a parking space on Main street and turned up a one-way, you'll agree with me that they can get confusing...LOL. There have been times that I've gotten so turned around with the one-ways that I wound up in Fishkill after making a few wrong turns...LOL!

Want to Play Old-School Arcade Games?

If you're like us and love playing the old quarter arcade games and enjoy an adult beverage while playing, Happy Valley Arcade Bar is a must-visit. They are located at 296 Main Street and if you plan on going bring lots of quarters to play games like NBA JAM, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Frogger, and many more.

Hudson Valleys Best Sweet Potato Fry Dipping Sauce

Jess told us that a must-visit is the Yankee Clipper Diner located on Main street. Her go-to is the Chipolte Avavcodo wrap but you must substitute the chips for sweet potato fries and dip them in the honey mustard sauce they give you. She claims it's the BEST ANYWHERE!

Google Street View

Towne Crier Cafe

If you're looking for dinner and a show the Towne Crier Cafe has it all. They are located at 379 Main street and according to their website they offer live music and "a global menu of small plates & mains, plus weekend brunch."

Two of the Scariest Movies in the Last 10 Years Filmed in Beacon

Jess told us a while back that "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place 2" both filmed many scenes in Beacon. Beacon along with many other towns in the Hudson Valley has become a favorite for Hollywood filmmakers.

Hudson Beach Glass

If you enjoy glass blown art a must-visit is Hudson Beach Glass located at 162 Main street. According to their website, they are "a glass studio casting functional and sculptural objects for over 30 years."

Canned Cocktails with Classic Fun Fables

A fairly new place in Beacon is a place called Liquid Fables. Christine from Wappingers Falls texted us that "Liquid Fables tasting room is a must when in Beacon. they make and can their own cocktails. all the names of the drinks are fun Fables names. Like the boy who cried wolf and untold fables. The owner is super nice! Go check it out."

