Be a ‘Farmer for a Day’ at Hyde Park Llama Farm

Farming is an integral part of the Hudson Valley community. A popular Dutchess County farm is giving young, aspiring farmers the chance to experience life on the farm.

Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park announced their Farmer for a Day program. The llama and alpaca farm, that brings in tons of visitors year round, is offering aspiring farmers the opportunity to experience life on the farm and the Clover Brooke staff demonstrates their daily activities.

According to their website, you'll learn "about animal feeding, health and housing, while immersing yourselves in the sights and sounds of a real working farm" as well as how to raise healthy animals on a Fiber Farm.

Future farmers will walk the pasture, meet the animals, learn about soil health and will watch a demonstration on "proper grooming for each species, including hoof and fiber care." The group will also discuss how to "harvest and work with the fiber from our animals and the varied uses of animal fiber."

It will be a hands on experiences as at the end of the day the new farmers will work on and bring home a fiber project of their own.

The Farmer For a Day program at Clover Brooke Farm is open to participants 8 years of age and older. All minors that are signed up must be accompanied by an adult.

Save the date for October 11th, 2021 and book your Farmer For a Day slot at Clover Brooke Farm's website, CloverBrookeFarm.com.

Clover Brooke Farm offers fun tours for the whole family, including Llama and Alpaca hikes around the farm. Take a look at some of the past events at Clover Brooke by checking out their Instagram page below:

