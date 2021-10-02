Walker of AbandonedNY.com

It's a shame that they couldn't have waited until after Halloween to tear down one of the spookiest buildings in the Hudson Valley.

If you have ever driven on Rte 44 headed towards Millbrook or to Dover Plains then there's a good chance that you have passed by this colossal building that looks like it could be the main focus of the next season of American Horror Story.

What is this bizarre and terrifying building? Or what was it?

It looks like an old mansion but according to Untapped Cities, in the late 1800's it was originally intended to built into a luxury hotel. A few years later the plans for the property changed and the building was transformed into a junior college for women. With the rise of coed schooling, Bennett College came to an end around 50 years ago.

It may look haunted but there aren't any credible stories online about any supernatural events occurring there.

I found out today that they are demolishing the old school. According to reports, they started dismantling the old science building. We don't know how much longer this historic but dilapidated building will be standing. It might be a little rough looking but it sure has a lot of character.

Be sure to drive by and take a peak at the old school while you still can.

A local photographer was able to take a tour inside and snag some captivating photos.

Here are some photos inside the old school more than four decades after the school saw its last semester.

