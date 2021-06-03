BBQ, Brunch, & Live Music at Summer Weekends in Woodstock

Shops, great restaurants, an awesome flea market, and some of the coolest people in the Hudson valley. That’s already plenty of reasons to visit Woodstock on the weekend, but now there’s another reason. It’s called Summer Weekends in the Park, it’s every weekend at Bearsville Park in Woodstock, and it looks like a blast.

What are Summer Weekends in the Park? It’s where you can enjoy an Americana BBQ every Saturday from noon - 5:30PM and Jazz Brunch every Sunday from 11AM - 3PM thru Labor Day Weekend. It’s where you can hear live Americana music every week, from artists like David Kolker Band, Jimmy Eppard, The Chestnut Hill Gang, Lara Hope, The Bluegrass Wranglers, High Resolution, and others. There will be craft beers, summer spritzers and fresh lemonade. Local vendors like the Bear Cantina, Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery, the Little Bear and Utopia Tavern will also be on site.

One of the coolest things you'll be able to do at Summer Weekends in the Park is to take a tour of the newly renovated Bearsville Theater. The Bearsville Theater is historic in the world of rock and roll. You'd be surprised by what has been recorded so close to home.

A small cover charge is required for entry to Summer Weekends in the Park, but will go directly to the musicians. Adult tickets are only $10, Children $5, or get a family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) for only $25. Tickets will be available at the door. COVID protocols will be in place. For more information, visit the Summer Weekends in the Park website.

The Bear Cantina in Woodstock

Rock Stars Who Have Lived in Woodstock