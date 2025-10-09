‘Bat Out of Helloween’ to Celebrate Meat Loaf and Rock Horror
American Idol star Caleb Johnson and the Neverland express return to Middletown, NY.
For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end.
Bat Out of Helloween Celebrating Meat Loaf and Rocky Horror Show in Middletown, NY
Meat Loaf's backing band The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band. Led by his Record Producer, Music Director, Guitarist, Paul Crook with drummer, John Miceli, guitarist, Randy Flowers and female lead vocalist, Lyssa Lynne, the band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show.
