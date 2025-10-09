‘Bat Out of Helloween’ to Celebrate Meat Loaf and Rock Horror

American Idol star Caleb Johnson and the Neverland express return to Middletown, NY.

For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end.

Bat Out of Helloween Celebrating Meat Loaf and Rocky Horror Show in Middletown, NY

Meat Loaf's backing band The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band. Led by his Record Producer, Music Director, Guitarist, Paul Crook with drummer, John Miceli, guitarist, Randy Flowers and female lead vocalist, Lyssa Lynne, the band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show.

In addition to a #1 album and touring with some of the biggest names in rock, Caleb Johnson is the winner of American Idol season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to the Meat Loaf classics while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

Bat Out of Helloween with Caleb Johnson backed by the Neverland Express will feature all the Meat Loaf classics and an encore set of Rocky Horror Picture Show hits will play Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8pm. I saw this show last year and it was great! Do yourself a favor and go check out this show. Its a must see!. Tickets on sale now. Get tickets and info here

