Kingston is bringing back its Co-ed Youth Boxing Program after Covid shut it down.

Good news for Kingston Families: the city's youth Boxing Program is officially back in the action!

Mayor Steve Noble announced in a recent press release that Kingston is bringing back the program for local teens, after it was put on hold during the pandemic. The program is designed for those ages 13 to 18, and focuses on fitness, confidence, and learning the fundamentals of boxing in a safe, supportive setting.

Looking for Coaches and Trainers

The program is set to take off in the Spring. “We are thrilled to relaunch Kingston’s legendary boxing program after a hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic." Mayor Noble said. "We are looking for strong proposals from local trainers and coaches for a new Youth Boxing Program that will serve the community.”

The deadline for proposals is February 15, 2026. Proposals should be sent to Andre Dassie at adassie@kingston-ny.gov.

Kingston's Boxing Roots

The program will be based at the Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center, a space that's closely tied to Kingston's boxing history. Along with learning proper technique and conditioning, participants will also be encouraged to develop respect, focus and teamwork, all of which are life lessons you can take beyond the gym. For more information about the rich boxing history in Kingston, read here.

The most recent version of the boxing programs ran from 2006 to 2020

City officials say bringing back the Youth Boxing Program is part of a bigger effort to expand fun, healthy, and engaging activities for Kingston's youth. Director of Parks & Recreation Lynsey Timbrouck said, “Parks and Recreation is thrilled to reintroduce this youth program! The community has been eager for its return, so we are really looking forward to reviewing the proposals and getting started.”

More information and details will be released by the Kingston Parks and Recreation Department in the coming weeks.

Visit them online at kingston-ny.gov/parksandrecreation