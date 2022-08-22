Barton Orchards In Flames After Propane Tank Explodes

One of the Hudson Valley's most popular Fall tourist attractions was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon sending emergency responders from surrounding communities to help control the blaze.

A leaking propane truck has reportedly triggered a massive fire at Barton Orchards in Poughquaig. According to online reports, fire departments from around the region have been called in to respond to the "out of control" fire that has set several buildings on fire.

As of 3:30pm Route 7 is still closed to traffic from Beekman Road to Recreation Road in the Town of Beekman.

Nearby residents report seeing pillars of smoke coming from the popular farm. Those living in close proximity to Barton Orchards say that they have been told to evacuate due to the possibility of explosions. One report says that nearby Beekman Elementary School has been evacuated.

Christopher J Furcick Christopher J Furcick loading...

Eyewitnesses are reporting that multiple buildings and barns continue to burn Monday afternoon as fire departments struggle to get close enough to put out the flames. Linda Montwillo wrote on a Facebook community group that her son who works with the Beekman Fire Department is waiting to help, but cannot get close enough due to the danger of explosions. She described the scene as chaos saying propane tanks are exploding. There were rumors that animals have been injured, but a representative from Barton Orchards tell us that all of the animals and employees are currently safe.

Images taken by Facebook user Christopher J. Furcick show large plumes of black smoke continuing to rise from a huge fire almost an hour after the blaze began. Other images being shared online show a barn almost completely engulfed in flames as well as other buildings on fire.

Chuck Merrihew Chuck Merrihew loading...

Photographer Chuck Merrihew sent us a photo a structure at the farm that had completely been destroyed by the fire.

The 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm has been owned and operated by the Barton family for over four decades. Known as a popular fall tourist destination, the farm hosts a number of festivals and events throughout the year. Besides pick-your-own apples, the farm also offers a corn maze, petting zoo, haunted mansion and more.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Abandoned Red Apple Rest in Tuxedo, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.