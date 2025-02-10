A popular area Barnes & Noble was closed over the weekend, and no there's word on when it will reopen.

Customers of a popular area Barnes & Noble store got the bad news over the weekend that the store had been closed for the day on Super Bowl Sunday. But it still isn't open. Many who had no interest in Super Bowl activities, and preferred to go to their favorite books store to relax with a good read were left to find another option.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is an American bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States. The company operates approximately 600 retail stores across all 50 U.S. states.

Barnes & Noble operates mainly through its Barnes & Noble Booksellers chain of bookstores. The company's headquarters are at 33 E. 17th Street on Union Square in New York City.

After a series of mergers and bankruptcies in the American bookstore industry since the 1990s, Barnes & Noble is the United States' largest national bookstore chain and the only national chain. Previously, Barnes & Noble operated the chain of small B. Dalton Bookseller stores in malls until they announced the liquidation of the chain in 2010. The company was also one of the nation's largest manager of college textbook stores located on or near many college campuses when that division was spun off as a separate public company called Barnes & Noble Education in 2015.

The company is known by its customers for large retail outlets, many of which contain a café serving Starbucks coffee and other consumables. Most stores sell books, magazines, newspapers, DVDs, graphic novels, gifts, games, toys, music, and tablets. The company offers publishing and self-publishing services.

Barnes & Noble in Poughkeepsie took to social media early Sunday, Feb. 9 to announce that they would be closed for the day due to power issues. They said sorry for the inconvenience and that they hoped to see everone on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

We called the Barnes & Noble store at 2518 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY around 12:30pm on Monday and spoke to a manager identified as Mke who told us that the store still wasn't open and that he had no idea as to when it would be reopening. He also confirmed that a power issue was the reason for the store being closed. No further information was given.

We will update this article on info about the store's reopening when we get details.

Great Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Bookstores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York GoodReads put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. We wanted to highlight the 21 with the best ratings: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler