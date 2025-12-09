New Orleans-Inspired Bar and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Permanently Closes

Barbue in Eastdale Village recently closed after opening just over a year ago.

As reported in August of 2024, Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York is one of the hottest places to live and play in the Hudson Valley with thriving businesses ever since opening the community for commercial real estate and over 400 luxury residential apartments in 2019.

The community has been described by its official website as a "walkable community that infuses shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working. It is more than just a place to go, it’s the place to be." Among the many businesses that have opened at Eastdale over the years was a Cajun restaurant called Barbue which opened in August of last year.

Barbue was described by Eastdale when opening as a "New Orleans-inspired bar and restaurant serving up cajun-inspired fare, signature cocktails, and a refined selection of fresh oysters." The restaurant announced last month that they would be closing the their doors. No reason was given for the closure, as they thanked staff and customers along with the team at Eastdale Village.

I personally hadn't even known about the restaurant. In all honesty, I just noticed the business a couple of weeks ago while driving by Eastdale and thought it was a new business that was set to open soon not realizing that they had been open already for over a year and had closed.

My brother tells me that him and his wife had gone to Barbue before and that his wife loved it. The owners stated that they would be stepping back from Barbue to concentrate on their other business next door, Buns Burgers.

Buns Burgers Facebook Buns Burgers Facebook loading...

A bittersweet day today as we close the doors for the final time at Barbue. A huge thank you to everyone who assisted us in putting this project together. Sometimes you get to live out a dream, even if only for a short time. We have enjoyed our time here at Barbue, and cannot begin to say enough for our staff and team here. The smiling faces we got to know and work with everyday makes the ending that much harder. To our guests who dined with us, thank you for your kind words and enthusiasm for the restaurant. We wanted this space to be a warm and welcoming environment for all who walked in. Another thank you to the team at Eastdale Village for assisting us along the way. Their help and guidance in opening this space was immeasurable. Barbue will always be a special place for us and live on in our hearts.

We won’t be leaving Eastdale, we will just be stepping back into our other home, Buns Burgers. If anyone has a gift card for Barbue that has not been used, we will honor that card’s value at Buns Burgers. Again thank you to all of the Poughkeepsie and Eastdale community.

Get our free mobile app

What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders First, I'll start with examples from Encyclopedia Britannica. Next, we will take a dive into Trip Advisor. Last, but certainly not least, and this one is not for the faint of heart, we are going to go over Urban Dictionary. Shall we begin? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler