Bannerman Island Announces 2022 Tour Schedule

When I was a kid growing up in New Windsor, there were many times we traveled up and down the Hudson River. Sometimes on a big touring boat, sometimes with friends on their boats. But every time, we passed Bannerman Island. For some reason, I always assumed the old abandoned castle on the island was haunted. I don’t know why because I didn’t know anything about the island or the castle on it. Whatever it was, it was eerie.

It turns out, the island is actually called Pollepel Island, and the castle is Bannerman Castle. The castle is an old military surplus warehouse. Still sounds like it could be haunted, if you ask me. Anyway, here’s a chance for you to find out for yourself. Bannerman Island now offers tours of the island, and they’ve just announced the first tours of the 2022 season.

Bannerman Island 2022 Tours

The first walking tours of the year will be on Sunday, May 1, and continue every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. The boat for these tours, the Estuary Steward, departs from the waterfront in Beacon. Tours depart promptly at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, 2 PM, and 3:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

How Long is a Bannerman Island Tour?

The whole tour takes about two and a half hours and includes a scenic cruise on the river to and from the island, a guided walking tour of Bannerman Island where you'll learn about the work being done on it, its mysterious past, and you’ll also get to walk the gardens and visit the recently-opened Bannerman family residence.

Want to tour the island, but not take the boat? There is also the option of getting to the island in your own kayak or canoe. Get all the details and more information about this year’s Bannerman Island tours at the Bannerman Castle website.

Eat Your Way Around the Globe in this Dutchess County Village The Many Cuisines of Rhinebeck