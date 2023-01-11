The Hudson Valley Will Be One Degree Closer to Kevin Bacon

It may sound a bit cliche but Kevin Bacon's past connections to the Hudson Valley are truly less than six degrees. Much less. And come this summer, he'll be bringing the Bacon back to the area.

The Bacon Brothers are no strangers to the Hudson Valley, actually taking the stage for their very first performance as a duo back in the '90s in the area. Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick also used to own a home in Amenia, Dutchess County, and now reside not too far away in nearby Sharon, CT.

Kevin Bacon's Hudson Valley History

Did you know that the Bacon Brothers, when they first got started way back in 1995, actually performed their very first show in the Hudson Valley? The venue, The Towne Crier Café, when it was located on Rt 22 in Pawling, after relocating from Beekman (and now Main Street in Beacon), was the site of the very first Bacon Brothers performance.

Fast forward to present day and The Bacon Brothers are part of a lengthy list of incredible acts that have stepped foot on the stage at the Towne Crier in their 50+ year history.

Over the years, Kevin Bacon has also been spotted filming in the lower Hudson Valley, most recently in 2019.

You may also remember last year when a Hudson Valley High School was preparing for their school drama club performances of Footloose, the 1984 film Kevin Bacon starred in. Ahead of the performances at Brewster High School in March of 2022, Kevin himself sent the students a video message with some advice, and of course a few jokes...

The Bacon Brothers Return To The Hudson Valley, June 2023

If you're looking to get a taste of Bacon here in the Hudson Valley, keep June 2nd in mind when the brothers will take the stage in Chester at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for one night only.

Kevin and Michael will treat concertgoers to a night of the 'genre-bending sound' they've been performing for 25 years, as they call it, Forosoco, with the sounds of folk, rock, soul, and country.

More information about their latest single, Philly Thing, a joint venture with the Philadelphia youth organization Rock To The Future, and other upcoming performances can be found here.

