Comeback Kid? Babies “R” Us To Reopen Retail Stores Summer 2023

With Toys "R" Us announcing their own comeback just ahead of the 2022 holiday season, I guess it really is no surprise that a similar announcement came from sister brand Babies "R" Us in the new year.

Local parents and shoppers for little ones shouldn't rejoice quite yet, as we've only heard about one store opening at this point (in NJ), but they're claiming that this is 'just the beginning' for Babies "R" Us.

Babies R' Us Is Back, Opening Flagship Store in East Rutherford, NJ

In a social media announcement in mid-January, Babies "R" Us announced they were back, beginning Summer 2023, with the launch of a flagship store at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

While it is indeed a bit of a hike from the Hudson Valley, when it comes to in-person shopping for all things baby, I'd totally make the trip across the border.

A recent article in Parents Magazine indicated that following the flagship launch, there would be a full rollout of stores nationwide, but no timeline for additional locations has been released yet.

Parents also went on to say that it will continue to be a 'one-stop-shop' for all things baby, but will also introduce a different type of interactive experience with the rollout.

If you visit the official Babies "R" Us website, the page is simple; a stork holding a special delivery that reads 'Babies "R" Us arriving soon' along with a short statement: 'reimagining a new Babies "R" Us experience,' and finally, a link to the Toys "R" Us website.

"R" Us Hudson Valley Stores

You may remember back in June of 2018 when the Hudson Valley bid farewell to the Babies "R" Us locations. Around the same time, all of the Hudson Valley Toys "R" Us locations shuttered as well.

Toys R Us Files For Liquidation, Will Shutter All U.S. Stores Getty Images loading...

The company officially filed for bankruptcy in late 2017.

Once they begin to announce the rollout of the nationwide store locations, where do you think Babies "R" Us should open their stores in the Hudson Valley?

