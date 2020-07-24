B.J’s Wholesale Club Opening a New Location in Newburgh in 2021

It seems that everywhere we turn, we see one of our favorite businesses closing. So when a popular wholesaler announces a second location in the Hudson Valley it makes big waves in the community.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, B.J's Wholesale Club announced the addition of a new location in Orange County.

According to a press release, B.J's will be opening a location in Newburgh in the near future as well as another new location on Long Island. These new stores will be the 44th and 45th locations in New York.

President and CEO of B.J's Wholesale Clube, Lee Delaney said in the statement "We’re thrilled to expand our presence in New York and bring outstanding value and savings to families in Long Island City and Newburgh." Delaney added "BJ’s brings a fresh approach to the wholesale club experience by providing our members with outstanding value and convenience on everything they need for their family. We look forward to opening our two new clubs and BJ’s Gas location and continue our growth as a company.”

With a new store, comes new opportunities. The press release also explains that these new locations will bring 300 new jobs to the region.

The B.J's Wholesale Club in Newburgh is being developed by Goddard Development Partners and will be located at 401 Auto Park Place.

There is no exact date for the opening of B.J's in Newburgh, but they do say we should expect an opening in early 2021.

Are you a B.J's member? Will you be visiting the new location next year?