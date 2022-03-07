What’s better than sitting at a major league baseball game on a warm day sipping on an ice-cold beer? What’s even better is when that ice-cold beer comes from one of your favorite hometown breweries. And you’ll be able to find out for yourself the next time you're at Citi Field for a Mets game.

Congratulations to our friends at Newburgh Brewing for having a beer so creamy and delicious that the New York Mets sell it at their games at Citi Field in Queens. That’s right, the next time you head to a game, you’ll be able to wash that hot dog down with a Newburgh Brewing Company Cream Ale. How cool is that? A little bit of the Hudson Valley in Queens.

If you’ve never tried Newburgh Brewing Company’s Cream Ale, you don’t know what you’re missing. I’m not even a regular beer drinker and I still love a Newburgh Brewing Cream Ale. Especially on a hot day. Creamy, cold, and delicious. Whether you’re going to a game or not, you’d be wise to get yourself some Newburgh Brewing Cream Ale. Believe me, you won’t be sorry.

Newburgh Brewing Company has been working hard over the past several years to make a name for themselves, and they’ve really succeeded. Quality products, community involvement, and a fun brewery to visit. Nobody deserves this honor more than Newburgh brewing Company. Congratulations, can’t wait to see you at a game!

