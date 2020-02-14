Award Winning Dutchess Ice Cream Stand Opens Pop-Up Shop Today

If you can't wait for ice cream season to begin, you can get a sneak preview today.

On Valentine's Day, the ice cream shop recently voted as the Hudson Valley's favorite is opening in advance of their summer season. Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction was recently voted as having the best burger and best ice cream in this year's Battle of the Best. The yearly survey conducted by The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH relies completely on the votes of Hudson Valley consumers.

Joe's Dairy Bar announced on their Facebook page that they would be open on Friday from 11am to 5pm so that customers could grab a special Valentine's Day treat ahead of the store's opening day on February 29.

According to Joe's Dairy Bar, if you're looking for some burgers and fries you'll have to wait until the end of the month. This special pop-up event is just for grab-and-go ice cream. So if you've completely forgotten the big day, and don't want to spend an arm and a leg on last-minute roses, you can drop in and get some homemade ice cream sandwiches topped with red and pink sprinkles or even some Valentine's Day minis. These tiny treats are made from vanilla ice cream on top of a saucer, dipped in chocolate and topped with a buttercream rose.

Joe's Dairy Bar will only be open until 5pm today and will then reopen on February 29 for the season.

