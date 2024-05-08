See If Your Vehicle Was Listed In These 2024 Recalls in New York

2024 so far has been a busy year for the automotive industry but not necessarily busy in the good way. So far we have made it through one third (1/3) of the calendar year and already there have been several noteworthy recalls that have been issued by major car manufactures' and these recalls have impacted drivers both locally and across the country.

Regardless of what the issue may be, auto manufacturers are very careful and take the utmost precautions to make sure their vehicles are as safe as possible even after a customer has signed the papers, gotten the keys and driven off the lot. It's a responsibility that is not taken lightly considering millions upon millions of people get in their cars and drive every day.

Losing the time required to have your vehicle mended may initially seem like a pain but making sure drivers are safe especially while on the road is of the utmost importance. It is because of this abundance for safety being needed that recalls are a necessity.

Most Recent Recalls

The first of the recalls on this list came less than a month ago from motor vehicle giant Ford. This recall counted as a two-for-one because two popular Ford model vehicles were being recalled for the same issue.

The affected models were the Ford Bronco Sport from 2021 to 2024 and Ford Maverick from model years 2022-2023. The issue was a "Loss of Drive Power from Undetected Low Battery" meaning that risk of a crash was increased. Full coverage of that story can be found in the link below.

The next recall also came from Ford and it was just weeks after the recall we just covered. On top of that the recall announcement was for one of the vehicles mentioned in the previous recall.

The Ford Maverick once named once again in this recall. This issue at hand this time was a problem with the vehicles Body Control Modules. This problem "may falsely detect a current overload on one or both of the rear position lamp circuits and deactivate them". In simple terminology that means "no tail lights, no good". The link for that coverage can also be found below.

Talking Tesla

Shifting gears to the brand that is arguably the most talked about car brand on the market right now. If the header didn't give it away, we're talking about Tesla. Tesla is the world famous company headed by Elon Musk and it is partly because of Musk's many ventures that the brand is talked about as much as it has been.

Tesla features a variety of different model vehicles and they are outright the most sophisticated vehicles on the road today. Despite the sophistication behind the vehicles though, they are not immune to their own issues.

Back in February, Tesla issued a recall for all of their vehicles the Model S, the Model X, the Model 3, the Model Y and the Cyber Truck. The recall was for a potential hazard where warning lights on the vehicle's instrument panels may have been "to small".

The issue was fixable but it still impacted millions of cars nationwide. Just like before, our original coverage of the recall can be found below.

Throughout the remainder of the Winter, things on the recall front were quite at Tesla but once the snow melted (not that he had much this year) and Spring was in the air, a notice came through. This notice was exclusively for Tesla's much talked Cyber Truck.

For years the Tesla Cyber Truck faced scorn and criticism from all corners internet. Some of it from the design of the truck, some from a failed demo test with the trucks windows and some people were just trolling because of a real dislike for Elon Musk.

The recall came due to a faulty pedal, specifically the accelerator pedal. Some drivers experienced issues where their accelerator pedal literally came off. It goes without saying that your accelerator breaking off is a considerable safety hazard.

If you've read this far, you know what I'm going to say next; full coverage can be found below.

You've Got Mail

This last recall of the day was one that hit close to home. Close to home means, it applies to me, to my car. Back in March I received a notice in the mail from Honda regarding a recall that applied to no less than a dozen of their model vehicles.

The cause for pause or recall in this case was that of these various Honda vehicles could have an issue with a component to the fuel pump. You don't need to be a genius to understand that a problem or potential with your fuel pump is not good. This particular issue would potentially leave your car inoperable if not fixed.

For the final time today, I will say that for all the details on that recall, you can keep reading by hitting the link below.

