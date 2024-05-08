Iron Maiden Hitting the Stage at Two Iconic Venues on 11/2 and 11/9! Enter to Win

Iron Maiden are heading to two amazing venues as stops on their 2024 The Future Past World Tour this year! With shows on November 2nd at the Barclays Center and November 9th at the Prudential Center, we've got a pair of tickets to giveaway to both of these highly anticipated shows. See below on how to win them:

This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has left their mark in the music industry and are back on tour! Iron Maiden has produced a plethora of iconic songs throughout their extensive career spanning over four decades and seventeen albums. Among these, some of their most well-known albums include "The Number of the Beast" (1982), "Powerslave" (1984), "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son" (1988), and "Fear of the Dark" (1992). Their discography also includes many other studio albums, live albums, and compilations.

Throughout their career, Iron Maiden has amassed a dedicated global following and have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Their influence on the heavy metal genre is profound, and they continue to tour and release new music since their formation in 1975, maintaining their status as one of the most enduring and iconic bands in metal history.

Tickets for this tour are on sale now on Ticketmaster, but we've got a pair of tickets just for you! Enter our contest below for any date and we'll pick one winner for each and contact before the shows:

Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY - Saturday November 2nd

Prudential Center - Newark, NJ - Saturday November 9th