There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma’s folly.

NY State Statistics

Motor vehicle traffic crashes were the leading cause of injury related death for New York State residents, according to the NY State Dept. of Health. During the period from 2012-2014 there were an annual average of 1,098 deaths, 12,093 hospitalizations and 136,913 emergency department visits because of motor vehicle traffic injuries among New York State residents.

Given the time this study was conducted, these numbers may have risen in the years since.

SUV vs Chicken Shack

The New York Post says the woman crashed her vehicle into Palace Fried Chicken in Brighton Beach Friday morning, telling police and witnesses nearby, “there was something wrong with the car.” From the pictures posted to the NY Post, this pink tracksuit wearing old lady didn’t seem too phased at all, as the victim of the crash was taken to the hospital right tin front of her.

Hopefully the man will be okay. The pics show the heavy damage to the store structure caused by the large vehicle as it went through.

More Crashes in the HV

People blacking out behind the wheel is a real thing. Back in March 2021, Hudson Valley 12 says that a 70 year-old man crashed his vehicle into a building in Dobbs Ferry. Officials say the accident happed at the Washington’s Headquarters townhouses, right off the Hudson River.

The Hudson Valley area has seen several accidents like this over the past few years. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed through the front window of the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Ramapo police say the crash happened at a shopping center on Airmont Road and Route 59. Another dramatic incident involving a vehicle flying through a structure unfolded back in January 2019.

Officials say that a car on the road went airborne, after the driver took a snooze behind the wheel, and then crashed into Kirky’s Deli & Pizza in Milton. And in May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb, and ended up hitting both businesses.

