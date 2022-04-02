We have entered another month in 2022. As the year goes by, we are able to get out more and more compared to 2021. One of the great things about getting back out is that so many of our Hudson Valley charity events will be reemerging after two years of being on hold. Fundraising walks, runs, bike rides and other events will all slowly start returning to our calendar.

Being this is the first day of April, I wanted to shine a light on the fact that today begins National Autism Awareness Month. All this month around the Hudson Valley, you will have an opportunity to learn more about Autism Spectrum Syndrome (ASD) which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) affects about 1 in 270 people worldwide, a fact shared on the National Day Calendar page.

April is National Autism Awareness Month, Learn More

You may notice today that many people have "gone blue" today. Some local groups who are helping to create awareness posted on their social media accounts to wear blue. Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook yesterday (March 31, 2022) that they want people to wear blue today (April 1, 2022) in support of the Autism Speaks "Light it Up Blue" Campaign.

Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness

If you decide to participate they are also encouraging you to snap a selfie or group photo if your friends are joining in and post it on social media with a sign saying you support a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential. They hope people will want to show the world that they "ThinkDIFFERENTLY" in Dutchess County.

Don't Look For These Items From Your Childhood