Astor Gatehouse For Sale In Rhinebeck Has A Connection To The Titanic

The Rhinebeck, New York Astor Gatehouse is for sale and it's an impressive piece of history. The asking price is $2.5 million and the listing is through Sotheby's International Realty.

The Aster Gatehouse was built in 1878 as part of Ferncliff Farms a working dairy farm and horse breeding farm. William Backhouse Astor Jr. built the property to breed racehorses.

The Aster family was once one of the richest families in New York and one that has a tragic connection to the sinking of the Titanic.

Sneak Peek Inside The Historic Aster Gatehouse For Sale In Rhinebeck

'A Quiet Place 2' Filming Locations In Upstate And Western New York