Asia Featuring John Payne Set to Rock Middletown, NY

Rock concert will be part of Rock, Roll & Run Weekend this summer.

When you think about the 80's rock scene and the MTV era, supergroup Asia was a dominant force. The most commercially successful lineup of the band was its original, consisting of four members of different progressive rock bands from the 1970's. Lead singer and bassist John Wetton (King Crimson), guitarist Steve Howe (Yes), keyboardist Geoff Downes (Yes and the Buggles) and drummer Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer).

Asia's debut album was a huge, commercial success when released in 1982. The album sold over 10 million copies and and was Billboard magazine's number 1 album of 1982.

Asia featuring John Payne

Asia underwent multiple lineup changes over the years. John Payne was lead singer and bassist for Asia from 1991 to 2006. After a reunion of the original lineup in 2006 (which lasted until Howe's retirement from the band in 2013), John Payne formed Asia featuring John Payne in 2007, a continuation of the singer's career as the band's frontman for over a decade.

Asia featuring John Payne in Middletown, NY

Paramount Theatre of Middletown has announced that Asia featuring John Payne will be performing at the historic venue on Friday, Aug. 18 at 8pm. The concert will kick off the Rock, Roll & Run event taking place in downtown Middletown. The 17th annual Marshall & Sterling Insurance Run 4 Downtown Middletown takes place on Saturday, Aug 19. Get More info on the show and tickets here.

Check out photos from Asia featuring John Payne's headlining performance at the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival in Wyoming below.

