New Arrests for Drug Sales “All Hours of the Day” in Poughkeepsie

Going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force kept their streak of investigations and subsequent arrests going with the recent arrest of an accused and suspected drug dealer in Poughkeepsie.

This case acts as yet another of dozen of examples of law enforcement doing their very best in order to keep local communities safe.

Neighbors and the Drug Task Force

This particular case came about following the numerous complaints from neighbors in the area. According to the press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's, residents living around the Main Street area made numerous calls to law enforcement about sales of narcotics throughout "...all hours of the day."

The Drug Task Force also received official complaints from the City of Poughkeepsie.

Following the numerous complaints, Drug Task Force agents began an investigation which led them to the area between Hamilton and Clinton Streets.

In the investigation, undercover agents made multiple drug narcotics purchases from an individual in the area and identified the suspect as the cause for the various complaints.

On May 22, 2024, Drug Task Force Agents made their move and arrested the suspect on Main Street. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old, Ronald Davis of the City of Poughkeepsie. The Drug Task Force then also executed a search warrant for Davis's residence.

In the search, Task Force members discovered and seized what was described as a "large quantity" of crack cocaine. These narcotics according to the press release were also already packaged and ready to be sold.

Charges for the Accused

Following his arrest, Davis was charged with multiple offenses related to the investigation. These charges would include but are not limited to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell in the Third Degree, which is a Class B felony.

Davis was later arraigned, in the City of Poughkeepsie Court where he was then remanded to the Justice and Transition Center with no bail. Over the course of the investigation, the Drug Task Force received assistance from the District Attorney’s Violent Crime and Dangerous Drug Bureau.

The press release also reiterated information from the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office regarding the dangers of cocaine. Most notably cocaine in recent times has often been mixed with fentanyl. Fentanyl is an incredibly powerful drug that has rocketed to the top of the charts as the leading cause of overdose deaths.

We here have also written numerous stories over the last year, detailing incidents and events where fentanyl played a key factor. You may continue reading about that below.

The press release concluded with law enforcement's announcement to the local community, that if anyone has information regarding this case or any other case, they may do so. The Drug Task Force may be contacted via their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

