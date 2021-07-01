Is the Hudson Valley Being Overrun by Rattlesnakes This Year?

If you're a hiker in the Hudson Valley, you've probably have come across different animals on your adventures.

It's not uncommon to come across wildlife on a Hudson Valley hike. Deer, coyotes, black bears, foxes. These are all common wildlife in our region so it should come as no surprise when you come across our furry friends in the wilderness.

This may come as a shock to some of you, but Timber Rattlesnakes and Copperheads are also common in the Mid-Hudson Region.

If you're an avid hiker and enjoy the outdoors you're probably a part of a few hiking groups on Facebook. They come in handy when researching hiking conditions and parking situations.

Is it just me or are we seeing more and more people coming across Timber Rattlesnakes and Copperheads on their hikes around the Hudson Valley? The photo above was shared with us by Guy DiPietro who came across the rattler at Harriman State Park.

The Copperhead below? That was spotted at Cornish Estate Trail near Cold Spring.

Vernan, Hike The Hudson Valley FB Group

If you're anything like me you probably don't love seeing snakes on your timeline. The idea of snakes on your favorite trail might even discourage you from visiting your favorite hiking spot.

So I went ahead and reached out to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. I asked if there was an increase in Timber Rattlesnake sightings? The DEC responded and eased all my nerves stating:

DEC has not recorded an increase in rattlesnake or copperhead sightings this year. With the ongoing increase in interest and participation in outdoor recreation, there may be more observations with more people in the woods.

The DEC explains that if you come in contact with a Rattlesnake, to keep a safe distance of six feet or more, and let them move along on their own. Timber Rattlesnakes are not aggressive unless they are provoked.

Always pay attention to where you're walking while hiking. Stay safe and be smart on the Hudson Valley trails this summer!

