Upsetting Update: Young Hiker Missing In Upstate New York Mountains

On Thursday, December 5th, Hudson Valley Post shared information about a young hiker who had been declared missing by New York State Police.

The 22-year-old hiker from Quebec, Leo DuFour, set out for a hike on Allen Mountain in the Adirondacks this past Black Friday. By Saturday, November 30th around 11 PM, New York State Police were notified of the missing hiker.

Search Efforts for Missing Hiker in the Adirondacks

Multiple agencies including the New York State Police, the FBI and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) launched active searches for DuFour immediately. DuFour's car was discovered at the Mount Adams Trail Head early in the search after crews found tracks leading from the trail to the car according to the DEC.

Crews from the DEC have spent multiple days on Allen Mountain searching through terrain during the day and staying overnight at base camps along the mountain. The FBI has assisted in the search by collecting location data from the missing hiker's cell phone.

Search Crews Battle Difficult Conditions on Allen Mountain

Allen Mountain is well-known for being a challenging mountain. Photographer and publisher of Adirondack Mountain News John Bulmer dubbed the area, "one of the most challenging peaks within the Adirondack Park's Blue Line." He went on to share, "While an unmarked trail leads to the summit, it is a challenging and isolated area."

Weather conditions on the mountain have made the search difficult for crews on foot. Infrared technology from aerial search teams have also been a part of the efforts.

Active Search Shifts to Recovery Mission

On Monday, December 9th, The New York DEC shared that after 8 days and 59 Forest Rangers searching approximately 400 miles of terrain on foot, the search efforts for Leo DuFour would shift from an Active Search to a Recovery Mission.

Members of the hiking community have shared their will to go out and search Allen Mountain themselves to help find the missing hiker. However, the DEC and Adirondack News discourage individuals from launching their own search efforts, especially give the current snowy and windy conditions.

If any more people should attempt the hike and go missing, resources to find DuFour will become strained as new searches would need to be launched.

At the time he went missing, DuFour was wearing a black Arc Teryx coat, black shell pants, a tan winter hat, a black backpack and reflective sunglasses.

DuFour is approximately 150 lbs, 5'7" with brown hair according to New York State Police.

If anyone has any information, State Police ask to be contacted at 518-873-2778.

