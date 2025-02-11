Apts With Their Own Dunkin’ Planned at Former Dutchess Car Dealer

How would you like to live in a building with its own Dunkin' downstairs? A developer is proposing this dream scenario right here in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties all have their fair share of empty buildings. Whether it's a closed supermarket, a shutdown restaurant or an abandoned car dealership, these ghost buildings can remain empty for years. Having these buildings left in disrepair not only leads to lost tax revenue but lowers the quality of life and property values for everyone who lives in the community.

City of Beacon Planning Board City of Beacon Planning Board loading...

Unique Plan Proposed for Abandoned Car Dealership in Beacon, NY

The former Healy dealership on Route 52 in Beacon may soon become one of the hottest residences in the area. A proposal is being brought to the city planning board that would transform the empty building into rental apartments and a brand new Dunkin'.

The plan calls for the Dunkin' to include a drive-thru window as well as indoor seating. There is also room for two other businesses on the street level and three apartments above. There would be two one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom apartment located on the second floor.

City of Beacon Planning Boars City of Beacon Planning Boars loading...

Would You Live Over a Dunkin'?

While the convenience of being able to grab a Dunkin' coffee whenever you wanted sounds like a dream, smelling like coffee beans for the rest of your life is something completely different. We do a charity fundraiser at Dunkin' every year and after just four hours of sitting in the restaurant, I'm surrounded by the aroma of dark roast for the rest of the week. While not as bad as the constant smell of bread baking at Subway, living above a Dunkin' might not be as glamorous as you think.

Would you rent an apartment above a Dunkin'? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like. Gallery Credit: Boris