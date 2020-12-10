Are New Yorkers Breaking Up Over Alcohol? A New Study Says Yes

We've all been through a lot this year, and New Yorkers have taken quite the brunt of it. As one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19, folks in the Empire State had to come to terms with a very uncertain and confusing future. Will we see our families? Will businesses survive? Jobs? It's a lot to take in. And it all goes with saying this can have a negative affect on our relationships. Also, there's stress, and when some are stressed, they drink.

A new study shows just how far excessive drinking has split many relationships within the state. The study conducted by the American Addiction Centers reveals that one in five relationships ended in New York this year over alcohol. This could hold true anytime, but add a pandemic to the equation and the numbers go up. Many Americans have been out of work. Others are working from home, and the close proximity can cause tensions to rise.

Others may have just begun seeing their partners right as COVID numbers began to skyrocket. Many of the subsequent lockdowns may have forced new couples to spend more time with each other before they were really ready. In cases like that, you really get to know your partner, and sometimes you don't always like what you learn.

The survey also found that about 22% of the people questioned admitted they have lied to their significant other over the amount of alcohol they have consumed. Communication is one of the most important aspects to any relationship, and getting hammered behind a person's back doesn't help.

The study also found that 15% of the respondents admit to getting drunk while their partners were still sober. Brittney Morse, the American Addiction Centers says: