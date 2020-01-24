Anticipated NYS Duck Season Dates Announced

The DEC, with the assistance of Cornell University and the Waterfowl Hunter Task Forces, implemented a new process for selecting duck season dates in the four main zones of the state.

The process directly incorporated input from a greater number of duck hunters and recent duck migration and abundance trends to maximize opportunity in each zone.

With no changes anticipated in the federal frameworks for 2020-2021, DEC intends to select the following dates for duck seasons in each zone:

Northeastern Zone

October 3rd - October 25th and October 31st - December 6th

October 3rd - October 25th October 31st - December 6th Southeastern Zone

October 17th - November 29th and December 5th - December 20th

October 17th - November 29th December 5th - December 20th Western Zone

October 17th - November 8th and November 28th - January 3rd

October 17th - November 8th November 28th - January 3rd Long Island Zone

November 21st - November 29th and December 12th - January 31st

