Anticipated NYS Duck Season Dates Announced
The DEC, with the assistance of Cornell University and the Waterfowl Hunter Task Forces, implemented a new process for selecting duck season dates in the four main zones of the state.
The process directly incorporated input from a greater number of duck hunters and recent duck migration and abundance trends to maximize opportunity in each zone.
With no changes anticipated in the federal frameworks for 2020-2021, DEC intends to select the following dates for duck seasons in each zone:
- Northeastern Zone
October 3rd - October 25th and October 31st - December 6th
- Southeastern Zone
October 17th - November 29th and December 5th - December 20th
- Western Zone
October 17th - November 8th and November 28th - January 3rd
- Long Island Zone
November 21st - November 29th and December 12th - January 31st
