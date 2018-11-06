Another Hudson Valley Plant Closing, 136 Workers to Lose Jobs

It's more bad news for Hudson Valley workers.

The Hudson Valley's fourth major plant closing in a year was announced this week, which will result in the laying off of 136 workers. In February two closings at the IBM campus on Route 9 from Fluor and Jabil wound up affecting 168 workers. In September, Avon announced that they would also be closing their Hudson Valley plant, eliminating 105 jobs.

Now, another local manufacturing plant is permanently shutting its doors and eliminating 136 jobs. In a press release, LSI Industries in New Windsor announced that the company would be shuttering its facility in New Windsor The plant manufactures indoor lighting products, but that will all end in 2019 when doors officially close in June. Production will be transferred to LSI's Erlanger, Kentucky and Blue Ash, Ohio facilities.

James E. Galeese, the company's CFO, said the decision to close the New Windsor location was not an easy one, but important for the growth of the company.

We have taken numerous actions over the past few years to improve the efficiency and service capability of our supply chain, and the New Windsor production transfer is an important next step in our continuous improvement process. This closure will help us to streamline our manufacturing footprint and reduce fixed costs. The decision to close New Windsor and reduce our workforce was difficult given the skills and commitment of the employees at this site.