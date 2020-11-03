Another Hudson Valley Dunkin’ is Closed

Another Dunkin' location in the Hudson Valley suddenly closed down for good.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Recently, Hudson Valley Post was told the Dunkin' on Fishkill Avenue in Beacon was going to close for good on Oct. 31. At the time, the phone number listed wasn't working.

As of Monday, Facebook and Google both list the Beacon Dunkin' as closed and Hudson Valley Post can now confirm the only Dunkin located in Beacon is "permanently closed."

"We regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing this location as of November 1, 2020," a sign outside the Beacon Dunkin' reads. "Please visit us at our neighboring locations... 18 Westage Dr. Fishkill, 680 Rt 9 Fishkill, and 2036 Route 9D Wappinger Falls. We apologize for any inconvenience. Stay safe and hope to see you soon!"

The reason for the closure is unknown. Our request for comment wasn't returned.

In late July, two other Dunkin' locations in the Hudson Valley closed for good. The Dunkin' located at 575 Broadway in Kingston and another at 295 Wall Street in Kingston both closed for good. A reason for both closures remains unknown.

Facebook still lists the 575 Broadway locations as "permanently closed." Google lists the Wall Street Dunkin' as "permanently closed."