Annual Fish and Chips Dinner Feb. 28 in Chester

Feb. 28 is the first Friday of Lent, and that means it's time for the Kiwanis Club of Chester's Annual Fish and Chips Dinner at the Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Avenue in Chester. There will be ongoing servings from 4 pm - 7 pm, and take out will once again be available. You can enjoy a tasty dinner and help a great organization at the same time.

The Annual Fish and Chips Dinner is the biggest and most delicious fundraiser that the Kiwanis Club of Chester holds all year. Tickets are only $16 for adults and $13 for seniors 65 and older and children 12 and under. There will also be a Lottery Ticket and Lotto Board raffle where you can win $100 in NYS scratch off tickets, five Mega Millions tickets, five Lotto tickets, and three powerball tickets.

All proceeds will go to benefit local charities, including the Chester Food Pantry, scholarships, Toyland, Safe Homes, and much more. For all the information, head to the Chester Kiwanis Club website.

